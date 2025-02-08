15:53
Aigul Japarova visits Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival

The First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Liu Jiangping visited the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

The president’s wife was shown ice sculptures as part of «Big World of Ice and Snow» Festival and the central Ala-Too square built of ice.

The ice park is divided into nine zones, where ice and snow sculptures dedicated to 42 countries and three regions that are members of the Olympic Council of Asia are presented.

The Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is an international festival of snow and ice sculptures that has been held in Harbin, China, since 1963.

It is considered the largest festival of its kind in the world, showcasing the biggest ice sculptures, intricately carved and illuminated by thousands of colorful lights.

The festival begins in late December and lasts until the end of February. Frozen ice blocks from the local Songhua River are used to create the sculptures.

The festival program also includes traditional winter activities: skiing and skating, snow slides and much more.
