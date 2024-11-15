23:34
Kyrgyzstan to host IT Fest 2024 for the first time

IT Fest 2024 Cyber ​​Kyrgyzstan will be held in Kyrgyzstan on November 20-21 for the first time. The organizers reported on social media.

«It will not only be a competition, but also an important milestone in the promotion of new projects. As part of the event, an agreement will be signed on establishment of a Federation of Drones and Robotics of Kyrgyzstan, as well as a Memorandum on opening of an Innovative Robotics Center. This center will become a platform for free training and support for talented youth,» they noted.

The program includes tournaments, competitions, panel discussions, master classes, performances by musicians and much more.

The winners of student competitions at the IT festival will have a chance to represent Kyrgyzstan at the International Robotics Tournament, which will be held from February 20 to February 24, 2025 in Technopark. The tournament will attract teams from the CIS countries and will become a platform for exchanging experience, strengthening cultural and professional ties.

«IT Fest is a symbol of joint work and cooperation between the state and youth for promotion of the country in the international arena, development of advanced technologies and creation of new opportunities for future generations,» the statement says.
