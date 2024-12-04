Bilerik ensemble wins International Festival in Kazakhstan

Bilerik ensemble of the Center for Children’s Creativity of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek became the absolute winner of the International Children’s, Youth and Creative Competition-Festival TALANT-STAR. The City Hall reported.

The event was held in the city of Turkistan (Kazakhstan).

Young dancers under the direction of Kairat Salmakeev won the hearts of the jury and the audience with their skills and artistry. They won the Grand Prix in the «Choreography» nomination and were awarded the Golden Cup and diplomas.

The composition of the winning team: Rayana Asylbekova, Zulfiya Asylbekova, Gulnur Gaibillaeva, Sabina Satybaldieva, Dayana Duishenalyeva and Aisel Musaeva — students of school № 81.

TALANT-STAR is aimed at developing the creative potential of children and youth, supporting and popularizing children’s creativity.