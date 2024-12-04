12:42
USD 86.80
EUR 91.36
RUB 0.81
English

Bilerik ensemble wins International Festival in Kazakhstan

Bilerik ensemble of the Center for Children’s Creativity of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek became the absolute winner of the International Children’s, Youth and Creative Competition-Festival TALANT-STAR. The City Hall reported.

The event was held in the city of Turkistan (Kazakhstan).

Young dancers under the direction of Kairat Salmakeev won the hearts of the jury and the audience with their skills and artistry. They won the Grand Prix in the «Choreography» nomination and were awarded the Golden Cup and diplomas.

The composition of the winning team: Rayana Asylbekova, Zulfiya Asylbekova, Gulnur Gaibillaeva, Sabina Satybaldieva, Dayana Duishenalyeva and Aisel Musaeva — students of school № 81.

TALANT-STAR is aimed at developing the creative potential of children and youth, supporting and popularizing children’s creativity.
link: https://24.kg/english/313068/
views: 114
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan arrives in Bishkek
Dollar exchange rate in Kazakhstan reaches historical maximum
Treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan ratified
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan developing common program of hotel standards
President of Kyrgyzstan is on working visit in Astana
Bishkek to host Drama. Lab Festival of contemporary drama
Kazakhstan strengthens security of military and civilian facilities
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Karkyra checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to work 24 hours a day
Kyrgyzstan to host IT Fest 2024 for the first time
Popular
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30 Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
4 December, Wednesday
12:18
Man goes missing on jailoo in Kemin district Man goes missing on jailoo in Kemin district
12:08
Three heads of District Tax Service Departments detained
11:56
Bilerik ensemble wins International Festival in Kazakhstan
11:47
Mobile clinics of Caravan of Health transferred to two universities
11:32
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis staying in Korea to remain calm