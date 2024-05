May 15, 2024 was the hottest in Bishkek on record. Weather and Climate website says.

On this day, the maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan was +34.5 degrees Celsius. This is 9 degrees above the norm.

The coldest May 15 was in 2010, when the air temperature dropped to +1.3 degrees Celsius.

The hottest day in May was the 11th in 2018, when the air temperature reached +36.7 degrees. The norm of the average monthly temperature in May is +17.8 degrees Celsius.