Emergency medical aid station opened in Tamchi village

An emergency medical aid station was opened in Tamchi village. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.
Construction of the medical aid station was financed by As-Safa Public Charitable Foundation for a total amount of 38.5 million soms.
«The two-storey building with a total area of 476 square meters has day patient wards, operating room, resuscitation room, as well as medical procedures, sterilization and other rooms. The station has a mobile X-ray machine, ultrasound and other medical equipment. For the convenience of staff and patients an elevator was installed,» the ministry reported.