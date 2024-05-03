12:22
Tragedy in Suzak: Health Ministry tells about condition of injured children

At least 34 people were injured as a result of a collision with participants of a young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the night before he arrived at the site and visited patients.

«Four injured are in Suzak district hospital. They have a concussion; one has a broken leg. Four are in the Oktyabrsky General Medical Practice Center, 11 victims are in the Jalal-Abad Children’s Clinical Hospital and 1 is in the adult regional hospital. Five children are in intensive care unit; two have been operated on; they have ruptured livers and spleens. They are conscious, and can talk. The indicators of three, who were in serious condition, are stable,» the Minister of Health said.

He added that another child will be operated on today. «We will do craniotomy. Neurosurgeons, traumatologists, surgeons have arrived, we are holding consultations, there are enough medicines. Everything is under control,» he stressed.

A teacher, 36, who was in the yurt at the time of the truck collision, is also among the injured.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that they met with relatives of the victims and teachers. «We talked to them and calmed them down. Naturally, they are worried. We are doing everything necessary,» he concluded.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by a Hyundai Porter truck. The driver was detained.
