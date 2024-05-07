Tragedy in Suzak: Bishkek mayor provides assistance to injured children

The Mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, provided financial assistance to children who suffered from a truck collision in Suzak district. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the mayor, together with the Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev and the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, visited the children in the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital.

According to doctors, the condition of children is improving.

«Each injured child was allocated funds in the amount of 50,000 soms from the capital mayor’s reserve fund for further treatment and rehabilitation,» the City Hall noted.

There are ten children in the City Children’s Clinical Hospital. Four were hospitalized in intensive care unit, the rest are in the traumatology department. One child was transferred from intensive care unit to the neurotraumatology department today. His condition improved. A child with broken leg will undergo surgery in the near future.