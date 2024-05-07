Tragedy in Suzak: Bishkek mayor provides assistance to injured children

The Mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, provided financial assistance to children who suffered from a truck collision in Suzak district. The press service of the City Hall reported.
According to it, the mayor, together with the Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev and the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, visited the children in the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital.
According to doctors, the condition of children is improving.
«Each injured child was allocated funds in the amount of 50,000 soms from the capital mayor’s reserve fund for further treatment and rehabilitation,» the City Hall noted.
There are ten children in the City Children’s Clinical Hospital. Four were hospitalized in intensive care unit, the rest are in the traumatology department. One child was transferred from intensive care unit to the neurotraumatology department today. His condition improved. A child with broken leg will undergo surgery in the near future.
- The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 34 people were injured.
- The driver was detained. A criminal case was initiated under Article 312 (violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
- The head of the Suzak district police department, his deputy, and the head of the Oktyabrsky territorial police department were fired.
- The Ministry of Education and Science canceled all public events involving schoolchildren «for safety reasons».