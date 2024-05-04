Injured children from Suzak transported to Bishkek

An airplane with injured children from Suzak arrived in Bishkek.

There were 10 small passengers on board. Their condition is assessed as serious. The children were hospitalized in the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital.

The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met the plane at the airport.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov instructed to provide the children with necessary medicines and round-the-clock medical supervision.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 35 people were injured and 20 are in hospital. The driver was detained.