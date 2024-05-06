13:49
Tragedy in Suzak: 19 injured children still in hospitals

At least 19 children injured as a result of a truck collision during a manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village remain in hospitals. Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, ten patients are in Bishkek, three of them have undergone surgery.

«The condition is stable, moderately severe. Four are in intensive care unit, the rest are in departments. Nine children are being treated in hospital in Jalal-Abad, the state of five of them is moderately serious, others are in satisfactory condition, one has been discharged. All others receive conservative treatment. The issue is under control,» the Minister of Health said.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 35 people were injured. The driver was placed under house arrest.
Cable car cabin collapses in Turkey, Kyrgyzstani among victims
