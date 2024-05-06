Tragedy in Suzak: Hyundai Porter driver placed under house arrest

Driver of Hyundai Porter that hit children in Suzak district was placed under house arrest. The Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region reported.

According to it, the decision was made by the Jalal-Abad City Court.

After the accident, the truck driver was taken to the police department, where he was interrogated and then placed in a temporary detention facility.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 35 people were injured and 20 are in hospital.