Sadyr Japarov visits children injured in Suzak district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the children hit by a truck during a mass event in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region at the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital in Bishkek. Spokesman for the head of state, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

Ten injured children, whose condition is assessed as serious, have been transported to the capital by a special plane on May 3.

The head of state talked with doctors, parents of children and relatives. He instructed to attract the best specialists to treat the victims.

«Sadyr Japarov, in a conversation with the children’s parents, emphasized that based on the results of the commission’s work, measures will be taken against those who showed negligence to security measures at the mass event,» the statement says.

The head of the Suzak district police department, his deputy and the head of the Oktyabrsky village police department were relieved of their positions for this. At least 12 law enforcement officers were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 35 people were injured and 20 are in hospital.
