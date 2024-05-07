Tragedy in Suzak: President places responsibility on local authorities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that the leadership of local government bodies was guilty of the accident that occurred with children in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. In his speech during a working trip to Osh on May 6, the head of state noted that the accident occurred due to ignorance of their work by district-level leaders, Azattyk reports.
«There were 13 police officers and the head of the district internal affairs department there. It was necessary to ensure safety. If they had good personnel, they could have prevented this from happening. The cars should have been parked at the foot, and not placed above the area with children,» the president said.
- The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 34 people were injured.
- The driver was detained. A criminal case was initiated under Article 312 (violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
- The head of the Suzak district police department, his deputy, and the head of the Oktyabrsky territorial police department were fired.
- The Ministry of Education and Science canceled all public events involving schoolchildren «for safety reasons».