Tragedy in Suzak: President places responsibility on local authorities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that the leadership of local government bodies was guilty of the accident that occurred with children in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. In his speech during a working trip to Osh on May 6, the head of state noted that the accident occurred due to ignorance of their work by district-level leaders, Azattyk reports.

«There were 13 police officers and the head of the district internal affairs department there. It was necessary to ensure safety. If they had good personnel, they could have prevented this from happening. The cars should have been parked at the foot, and not placed above the area with children,» the president said.