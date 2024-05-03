18:00
USD 88.68
EUR 95.00
RUB 0.95
English

Tragedy in Suzak: President orders to transport injured children to Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov ordered to transport the injured children from Suzak district by special plane to Bishkek. The press service of the head of state reported.

It is noted that 10 children will be brought to the capital. Their condition is assessed as serious. They will be hospitalized at the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to provide children with the necessary medicines and round-the-clock medical supervision.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 35 people were injured and 20 are in hospital. The driver was detained.
link: https://24.kg/english/293172/
views: 107
Print
Related
Tragedy in Suzak: Kamchybek Tashiev takes case under personal control
Tragedy in Suzak: 20 people are in hospitals
Tragedy in Suzak: Health Ministry tells about condition of injured children
Driver of truck that rammed into schoolchildren in Suzak detained
Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit
Cable car cabin collapses in Turkey, Kyrgyzstani among victims
Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region
Over 123 million soms paid to Kyrgyzstanis injured at work in 2023
Bishkek HPP accident: Turkish specialists to provide assistance to victims
Conscript soldier of Border Service dies from gunshot wound in Osh region
Popular
Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Terrorist attack in Moscow: 12th suspect, citizen of Tajikistan, arrested Terrorist attack in Moscow: 12th suspect, citizen of Tajikistan, arrested
Electricity rates to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity rates to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
UK to open $19.5 million investment fund in Kyrgyzstan UK to open $19.5 million investment fund in Kyrgyzstan
3 May, Friday
17:28
Akylbek Japarov meets with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso Akylbek Japarov meets with EBRD President Odile Renaud...
17:03
Tragedy in Suzak: President orders to transport injured children to Bishkek
15:51
Tragedy in Suzak: Kamchybek Tashiev takes case under personal control
15:18
Akylbek Japarov gets acquainted with Olympic town projects in Tashkent
15:12
Weather alert: Mudflows possible in foothills and mountainous areas