Tragedy in Suzak: President orders to transport injured children to Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov ordered to transport the injured children from Suzak district by special plane to Bishkek. The press service of the head of state reported.

It is noted that 10 children will be brought to the capital. Their condition is assessed as serious. They will be hospitalized at the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to provide children with the necessary medicines and round-the-clock medical supervision.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. 35 people were injured and 20 are in hospital. The driver was detained.