Tragedy in Suzak: 20 people are in hospitals

At least 20 victims of an accident at a young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village are in health care organizations of Jalal-Abad region with various injuries. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Health Minister has left for the region. He visited and got acquainted with the condition of children at the Suzak territorial hospital, at the Oktyabrsky General Medical Practice Center, and also took part in a consultation at the Jalal-Abad Regional Children’s Hospital, where five patients are in intensive care unit in grave condition.

12 children are in the Jalal-Abad Regional Children’s Hospital, 5 of them are in intensive care unit;

1 — in Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital;

3 — in Suzak territorial hospital;

4 — in Oktyabrsky General Medical Practice Center.

«The condition of the remaining victims is assessed as moderately severe. We note that healthcare organizations have a sufficient supply of blood and its components, medicines and medical products,» the ministry added.

Earlier, Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency that a total of 34 people were injured as a result of collision of a truck with participants of a young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village.

The young manaschi contest in Zherge-Tal village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, ended in tragedy. The event took place on jailoo. Schoolchildren recited excerpts from Manas epic. During the recitation, the schoolchildren were rammed by Hyundai Porter truck. The driver was detained.