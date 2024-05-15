Kyrgyzstanis can study in vocational educational institutions of Germany

Applicants from Kyrgyzstan are given the opportunity to study at vocational educational institutions in Germany as part of a project based on a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science and FAV Service gGmbH. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, applications for participation in the project can be submitted by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at the age of 18-26, who have a certificate of knowledge of the German language at B2 level of the Goethe Institutes and certified TELC institutes according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Project participants will be provided with a place to study in Germany and will be assisted in preparing documents.

«Training in Germany is carried out according to a dual system, when theory is studied in a vocational school along with obtaining practical skills at leading enterprises,» the ministry noted.

During three years of study, students will receive support from German partners when searching for housing and registration, a German bank account, a scholarship starting from €939 per month, and health insurance. Upon completion of studies, the student will receive a diploma recognized throughout the world.

Participation in the project is free. Detailed information about the project can be found at the link.