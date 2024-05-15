18:24
USD 88.33
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.96
English

Kyrgyzstanis can study in vocational educational institutions of Germany

Applicants from Kyrgyzstan are given the opportunity to study at vocational educational institutions in Germany as part of a project based on a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science and FAV Service gGmbH. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, applications for participation in the project can be submitted by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic at the age of 18-26, who have a certificate of knowledge of the German language at B2 level of the Goethe Institutes and certified TELC institutes according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Project participants will be provided with a place to study in Germany and will be assisted in preparing documents.

«Training in Germany is carried out according to a dual system, when theory is studied in a vocational school along with obtaining practical skills at leading enterprises,» the ministry noted.

During three years of study, students will receive support from German partners when searching for housing and registration, a German bank account, a scholarship starting from €939 per month, and health insurance. Upon completion of studies, the student will receive a diploma recognized throughout the world.

Participation in the project is free. Detailed information about the project can be found at the link.
link: https://24.kg/english/294046/
views: 171
Print
Related
IsDB to allocate $10 million to strengthen education system of Kyrgyzstan
Azerbaijan to allocate quota for education of Kyrgyzstanis in its universities
Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany
Germany hands over passenger buses to Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation issues
Russian delegation donates office equipment to educational institutions in Talas
Kyrgyzstan and Google sign Memorandum in field of education
12-year education planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan in two stages
Education Ministry bans holding of paid Olympiads for schoolchildren
Akylbek Japarov meets with delegation of German companies
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
15 May, Wednesday
17:54
Emergency medical aid station opened in Tamchi village Emergency medical aid station opened in Tamchi village
17:46
Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to rains
17:39
Kyrgyzstan plans to create register of bona fide entrepreneurs
17:31
CEC asks president to schedule early elections in Sverdlovsky district
17:03
Kyrgyzstani who fought in Syria detained in Bishkek