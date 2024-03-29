Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people

The head of the representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow, Zharkynai Galieva, presented certificates of honor to compatriots who showed heroism during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The press service of the Ministry of Labor reported.

The following Kyrgyzstanis were awarded:

Islam Baktiyarovich Khalilov;

Rustam Baktybekovich Baktybekov;

Belek Kurmanbekovich Kanybekov.

The ministry notes that they showed courage, bravery and heroism in saving the lives of hundreds of people on the day of the tragic accident. The head of the representative office, on behalf of Minister Gulnara Baatyrova, expressed gratitude to the young people, as well as their parents, for raising valiant and selfless sons.

«The courageous actions of Islam Khalilov, Rustam Baktybekov and Belek Kanybekov confirm that a truly courageous and worthy generation is growing up,» she emphasized.

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Nine suspects were arrested within the criminal case, including those involved in the attack.