Delegation visits memorial to killed in terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan, led by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, visited a spontaneous memorial near the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the city of Krasnogorsk. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The delegation paid tribute to those killed in the terrorist attack on March 22, 2024.

Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in Moscow for a working visit to participate in a meeting of the CIS Economic Council.

Terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Nine suspects were arrested within the criminal case, including those involved in the attack.