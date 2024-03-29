17:21
USD 89.47
EUR 96.56
RUB 0.97
English

Delegation visits memorial to killed in terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan, led by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, visited a spontaneous memorial near the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the city of Krasnogorsk. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The delegation paid tribute to those killed in the terrorist attack on March 22, 2024.

Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in Moscow for a working visit to participate in a meeting of the CIS Economic Council.

Terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Nine suspects were arrested within the criminal case, including those involved in the attack.
link: https://24.kg/english/290259/
views: 154
Print
Related
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
Migrants warned against recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in RF
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 143
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Two Kyrgyz women die in Crocus City Hall
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis are warned against travel to Russia
Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister and Sergei Lavrov talk over the phone
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: 15-year-old Kyrgyzstani to be awarded
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Popular
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
29 March, Friday
17:08
100 industrial and 100 social facilities to be opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 100 industrial and 100 social facilities to be opened...
17:03
Bishkek City Hall hands over keys to apartments to orphans
16:12
CSTO ready to begin exercises in three countries
16:05
Orphanage in St. Petersburg named after Kyrgyzstani Toktogon Altybasarova
15:58
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people