Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video of accused interrogation

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has released a video of the interrogation of four alleged perpetrators of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Meduza reported.

The edited video was shown on Channel One Russia on the evening of April 7. The accused of the terrorist attack said that they were given tasks by some Saifullo, and after the attack on Crocus they were allegedly planning to leave for Ukraine.

One of the accused said that they were all promised a million rubles each. According to him, Saifullo said that «guys who will help us cross the border and get to Kyiv will be waiting at the Ukrainian border.»

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 145 people were killed. Eleven suspects were arrested within the criminal case.
