Washington Post: U.S. told Russia that Crocus City Hall was possible target

More than two weeks before terrorists staged a bloody attack in the suburbs of Moscow, the U.S. government told Russian officials that Crocus City Hall, a popular concert venue, was a potential target. Washington Post reports, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The media outlet’s sources claim that Washington gave Moscow information about the impending attack a day before the U.S. Embassy in Russia published a message about a possible threat of a terrorist attack in the capital. The warning was posted on the embassy’s website on the night of March 8. Among other things, it stated that a terrorist attack could take place during a concert.

According to one of the sources, the United States also warned the Russian authorities about a possible attack on a synagogue in Moscow. On March 7, the Russian Federal Security Service reported that a terrorist attack on a Moscow synagogue prepared by militants of Wilayat Khorasan cell of the Islamic State had been prevented.