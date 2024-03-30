Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced

The Investigative Committee of Russia sent a petition to the Basmanny Court of Moscow for the arrest of the ninth suspect in the case on the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

His name was announced — Nazrimad Lutfulloi. He is 24 years old and is a native of Tajikistan.

The Russian Investigative Committee earlier announced the arrest of another suspect in the terrorist attack. According to investigators, he participated in a terrorist financing scheme.

Nazrimad Lutfulloi was previously arrested for 15 days for «defiant and impudent behavior» outside the Crocus building during the attack, court documents say.

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Nine suspects were arrested within the criminal case.