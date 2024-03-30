Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani awarded with medal of Muslims of Russia

Mufti Ravil Gainutdin, head of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Russia, has awarded 15-year-old Kyrgyzstani Islam Khalilov, who saved more than 100 people in Crocus City Hall, with the Medal of Muslims of the Russian Federation «For Merit». TASS reported.

The awarding ceremony was held before the traditional Friday prayers in the men’s prayer hall of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.

«The medal was awarded to the teenager for courage and saving people during the terrorist attack,» the statement says.

Fifteen-year-old Kyrgyzstani Islam Khalilov worked part-time in the checkroom of the Crocus City Hall concert hall. According to him, all employees were instructed what to do in case of an emergency when they were hired. At the time of the terrorist attack, the teenager acted according to instructions, taking control of the evacuation, was able to lead people out of the building through the service entrance. During the terrorist attack, he helped to evacuate more than 100 people.

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Nine suspects were arrested within the criminal case, including those involved in the attack.