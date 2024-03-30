Terrorists have no nationality - SCNS Chairman about terrorist attack in Moscow

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev commented on Facebook on the terrorist attack that took place at Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast.

Kyrgyzstan mourns what happened at Crocus City Hall, he wrote.

«Terrorists have no nationality. And blaming an entire nation for what happened, following the lead of members of terrorist organizations interested in inciting ethnic hatred and raising anti-migrant sentiment in the Russian Federation, is inappropriate. I can firmly state the integrity of the special services of the Republic of Tajikistan, their fight against terrorist and extremist organizations tirelessly continues as usual,» the SCNS chairman posted.

He added that citizens of any state could fall under the influence of recruiters, but it was not by chance that those who ordered the terrorist attack chose representatives of one nation.

«I hope that the joint efforts of the intelligence services of fraternal countries will not allow the realization of the criminal goals of the so-called pseudo-Islamists,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted.

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Nine suspects were arrested within the criminal case, including those involved in the attack.