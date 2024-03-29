President Sadyr Japarov meets with U.S. Senator from Montana

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received United States Senator from Montana Steve Daines, who arrived in the country for a working visit.

The parties exchanged views on issues of building up bilateral political and economic partnership, promising projects in the fields of energy, transport, mining and agriculture.

They also discussed issues of strengthening interaction between Kyrgyzstan and the United States on international and regional issues, including in the field of countering international terrorism.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the development of political dialogue with the United States is one of the priority areas of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

He expressed confidence that the senator’s visit to Kyrgyzstan would further strengthen relations between the two countries and peoples.

Speaking about cooperation in a multilateral format, he noted that the development of comprehensive cooperation between Central Asia and the United States is of general interest. In this regard, Kyrgyzstan will continue to actively participate in the work of the regional dialogue platform C5+1 (Central Asia + USA).

In addition, President Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of expanding Kyrgyz-American inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Steve Daines focused on the strategic importance of the Central Asian region, while noting the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region.

The parties confirmed their commitment to continuing the multifaceted dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and the United States.