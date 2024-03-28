11:00
Detention of the Matraimovs: Three brothers taken into custody

Three Matraimov brothers — Tilek, Islambek and Ruslan — were taken into custody. The Osh Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, a preventive measure was applied to Islambek and Ruslan Matraimov, accused under Article 222 (Money laundering), in the form of detention until May 18.

Tilek Matraimov is accused of abuse of official position (Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic). He was arrested until April 26.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek earlier placed Raiymbek Matraimov in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security until April 26. He is involved in criminal cases initiated under Articles 169 (Illegal deprivation of liberty) and 222 (Money laundering).

On March 26, Raiymbek Matraimov was extradited to Bishkek from Baku. «It turned out that he is connected with the detained in Kyrgyzstan members of transnational organized crime group from Azerbaijan, who were preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the SCNS noted.

Raiymbek Matraimov served as deputy head of the State Customs Service from 2015 to 2017. After the change of power in October 2020, he was accused of corruption at customs. The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms. He compensated for the damage for two months, most of the amount was returned in property — buildings and apartments. He pleaded guilty to corruption. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 260,000 soms.

On January 26, 2024, the SCNS put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. It was reported that in the fall Raiymbek Matraimov could have left Kyrgyzstan for Turkey, and then for Dubai.
