Raiymbek Matraimov extradited to Bishkek

Ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov has been extradited from Baku to Bishkek. Kaktus.media reported, citing its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the media outlet, Raiymbek Matraimov was brought to the homeland on a government plane. Tilek Matraimov, the former deputy director of Oshgas enterprise, was also brought along with him.

Former deputy head of Customs Raiymbek Matraimov was in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported this earlier.

The State Committee sent a letter to the Azerbaijani side about his detention and further extradition to Kyrgyzstan.

«It turned out that Raiymbek Matraimov is connected with members of a transnational organized crime group from Azerbaijan detained in Kyrgyzstan, who were preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the State Committee for National Security noted.

Raiymbek Matraimov served as deputy head of the State Customs Service from 2015 to 2017. After the change of power in October 2020, he was accused of corruption at customs. The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms. He compensated for the damage for two months, most of the amount was returned in property — buildings and apartments. He pleaded guilty to corruption. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 260,000 soms.

On January 26, 2024, the SCNS put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. It was reported that in the fall Raiymbek Matraimov could leave Kyrgyzstan for Turkey, and then for Dubai.
