Young man from Kara-Balta filming child pornography detained in Russia

A Kyrgyzstani, who was on an interstate wanted list, has been detained. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The police revealed the fact of child pornography, which was filmed in the Kyrgyz Republic. A criminal case was initiated under article 161 «Distribution of items of pornographic nature» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Investigators found out that the citizen, while being at his home in Kara-Balta and taking advantage of the fact that his sisters of nine and ten years old were asleep, pulled down their underwear and took pictures of their genitals on his mobile phone. He stored the photos on his online accounts. In addition, he also stored on his account various videos from the Internet with the participation of small children who were sexually abused,» the statement says.

The suspect, 21, left the country and was charged in absentia with a crime under Article 158 «Acts of sexual abuse» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A preventive measure in the form of detention has been chosen and he was put on the wanted list.

As part of the operational and investigative measures, the man was detained in Russia and extradited to Kyrgyzstan. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek for a month.

The investigation continues.
