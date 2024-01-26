Raiymbek Matraimov put on wanted list, SCNS opens criminal case

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) put the former deputy chairman of the customs Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. Media reported citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to them, Raiymbek Matraimov is suspected under Article 169 «Assistance in restricting the freedom of movement of a person with forcible detention in the absence of signs of official crime» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SCNS has not yet commented on the information.

Earlier it was reported that in the fall Raiymbek Matraimov could leave Kyrgyzstan for Turkey, and then to Dubai. According to Kaktus.media, he allegedly promised to transfer several hundred million soms to the state budget, but did not fulfill his obligations and disappeared.

Raiymbek Matraimov served as deputy head of the State Customs Service from 2015 to 2017. After the change of power in October 2020, he was accused of corruption at customs.

The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms. He paid them for two months, handing over most of the amount in the form of property — a building and apartments. The ex-customs officer admitted his guilt. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 260,000 soms.