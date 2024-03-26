Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions

The founder of Madina market, Tursuntai Salimov, was released. The press service of Oktyabrsky Court confirmed the information.

According to it, the investigating judge of Oktyabrsky District Court on March 22 granted the petition of the head of the investigation team, senior investigator of the State Committee for National Security, to change the preventive measure.

«The previously chosen preventive measure in the form of detention has been changed to a written undertaking not to leave the city,» the court said.

The founder of Madina market was charged under Article 261 «Creation of an organized group or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 9. On the same day, the Pervomaisky District Court remanded him in custody until December 4. The next day, Tursuntai Salimov was transferred for treatment to Bicard private clinic.