189 schools built in Kyrgyzstan for three years

At least 189 schools have been built in Kyrgyzstan for three years. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The ministry stressed that the head of state in the last three years pays special attention to the construction of educational organizations in the regions and capital repair of old schools.

«At least 189 schools have been built at the expense of the republican budget, various funds, institutions in general, major repairs have been carried out in other 43 schools. In addition, additional buildings have been erected for four educational institutions, sports halls have been built in nine,» the Ministry of Education noted.

The ministry added that in the history of the independent country the largest number of schools was put into operation in 2023 — 123 educational institutions were built, additional building was constructed for 1 school, 19 schools underwent major repairs.
