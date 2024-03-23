Wildberries starts accepting certificates of conformity issued in Kyrgyzstan

Wildberries started accepting certificates and declarations of conformity of goods issued in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the company’s representative office in the republic reported.

It is noted that the marketplace has successfully integrated with the state information system of the Kyrgyz Republic TULPAR-SYSTEM. This simplifies the verification process. It is enough to enter the certificate code in the product card and receive confirmation. After that, the sign «The goods are verified» will appear in the card on Wildberries.

«The confirmation is available to sellers from Kyrgyzstan and sellers with documents for goods issued in the Kyrgyz Republic. We are glad that more of our partners will be able to officially confirm the quality of their goods,» the company said.