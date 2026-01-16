16:17
Logistics center for Wildberries to be built in Kyrgyzstan

Negotiations are underway with Wildberries marketplace in Kyrgyzstan over construction of a large logistics center. Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov announced at a meeting of Ala-Too deputy group, where members of Parliament discussed issues in the garment industry.

Responding to questions from members of Parliament about how garment manufacturers’ problem with import of goods into Russia is being addressed, he noted that entrepreneurs must now pay import VAT in the Russian Federation.

The minister stated that negotiations are underway with Wildberries and a mechanism is being developed. He added that he could not share details with members of Parliament at this time.

«Regarding the logistics center, the construction of a large logistics center on 28 hectares is planned. We have reached the finalization of the investment agreement, and then the approval process will begin. There will be a separate Wildberries center. This is a large project, where delivery alone will provide jobs for 6,700 people,» the Minister of Economy said.

According to him, the facility will be operational by 2028.

Earlier, Azamat Kerimbek uulu, director of Legprom Association, reported that back in 2023, the owner of Wildberries, during a visit to Kyrgyzstan, requested a plot of land for the construction of a logistics center.
