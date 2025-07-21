Fake certificates for goods, including from Kyrgyzstan, to be revoked in EAEU

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to develop a mechanism for revoking certificates issued for goods in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that were granted in violation of regulations. The Kremlin’s press service reported.

The president ordered legislative amendments and the creation of a system to annul or suspend the validity of such certificates, halt the circulation of non-compliant goods, and remove them from the market. At the same time, he emphasized the need to strengthen control mechanisms to ensure compliance with mandatory technical regulations.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been appointed responsible for the task and must report on the progress by December 30, 2025.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Accreditation Service (Rosakkreditatsiya) excluded several unscrupulous organizations from the Unified Register for one year due to «serious violations.»

Following this, many non-compliant market players shifted their operations from Russia to other EAEU countries — primarily to Kyrgyzstan, Rosakkreditatsiya says.

«The number of certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan increased from 3,889 in 2020 to 24,207 in 2024. According to Russia’s Federal Customs Service, in 2024 alone, certificates and declarations issued in Kyrgyzstan were used in 280,000 cases to import goods into Russia (compared to just 2,800 in 2020),» the statement reads.

To address the issue, Rosakkreditatsiya supports the introduction of the «principle of residency» — requiring manufacturers and importers to use certification bodies and testing laboratories located in their own country. Additionally, it is proposed that authorities be granted powers to revoke certificates issued in other EAEU member states if violations are found.

The Eurasian Economic Union is a regional economic integration organization consisting of five countries: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.