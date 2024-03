A youth liaison officer of the Internal Affairs Department of At-Bashy district, Naryn region was detained for abuse of office. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was found out that the district police officer, abusing his official position, putting pressure on the resident of Bishkek, received 100,000 soms from him for the termination of criminal prosecution on the fact of hooliganism. However, the district police officer did not fulfill his promise, as a result of which the criminal case against the man was sent to court.

The officer was detained and taken to a temporary detention center on March 19.

The state committee is conducting further operational activities to establish his involvement in other unlawful acts.