Almost 40 minibus routes to be removed from center of Bishkek

Almost 40 minibus routes will be removed from the center of Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Minibuses will be removed from the the square bounded by Akhunbaev, April 7/Kurmanjan Datka streets, Chui and Manas/Chingiz Aitmatov Avenues. Buses will run there instead of them.

Thus, the municipality plans to relieve congestion in the central part of the capital.

At the first stage, from April 10, minibus routes No. 111, 118, 130, 134, 135, 136 with a total planned output of 135 units will be removed.

The second stage starts on May 10. Minibus routes No. 138, 163, 192, 202, 207, 220 will be removed with a total planned output of 159 units.

At the third stage, which will start on June 1, minibus routes No. 224, 234, 243, 246, 257, 258, 275, 150, 143, 131, 117, 112, 101, 164, 179, 185, 201, 211, 223,227, 230, 240, 250, 252, 260, 285, 295 will be removed with a total planned output of 589 units.

«All minibuses in Bishkek will be gradually completely replaced by buses. Minibus drivers can work on municipal buses. In this case, it is necessary to undergo training, the duration of which depends on the length of work. The salary today reaches a maximum of 98,000 soms,» the City Hall added.