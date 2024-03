Another batch of buses arrives in Bishkek. The Vice Mayor of the capital Maksatbek Sazykulov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a total of 500 buses will arrive by the end of the second quarter.

At least 1,000 new buses were purchased from China last year. Half of them arrived in the capital in 2023. In addition, 124 buses were delivered through EBRD.