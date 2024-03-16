Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves switch to 12-year education

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan considered and approved the order «On modernizing the structure of secondary general education.» The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The decision was made to improve the functional literacy and competencies of students through the introduction of educational trends adopted in the global community and changes in the duration of education in the school general education system.

With the adoption of the document, a gradual transition of the school general education system to a 12-year education model begins.

In addition, educational content will be updated in accordance with modern educational trends, ensuring the development of competitive human capital for the economic well-being of the country. When switching to 12-year education, 100 percent of 5-6-year-old children will be covered by compulsory schooling.

Teachers implementing the pre-school preparation program, with a 12-year education system, will continue teaching in the first grades while taking special advanced training courses.

«To date, over 4,048 classrooms for pre-school preparation have been organized in secondary schools, which are equipped with furniture and teaching aids that correspond to the age characteristics of children. The need for additional student places is planned to be resolved jointly with local authorities based on the results of an inventory of school buildings and their material and technical equipment,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.