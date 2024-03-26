18:22
Modern equipment handed over to National Cardiology Center in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov handed over modern equipment purchased for diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases to the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy named after Academician Mirsaid Mirrakhimov. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

New premium angiographic equipment Azurion 7 has been installed in the center. The total cost amounted to about $1.5 million. The project was implemented with the support of the World Bank.

The program «Emergency Cardiology» is also being implemented at the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy to ensure the availability and quality of medical care based on the model of a full cycle of emergency high-tech care for patients with acute myocardial infarction.

It is planned that leading doctors from China, Russia and Kazakhstan will come to Kyrgyzstan to perform unique endovascular interventions for severe life-threatening diseases of the cardiovascular system.

Akylbek Japarov noted that, according to statistics, the number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases in the country has high rates. For this reason, the introduction of modern technologies and innovations is one of the main priorities for the development of medicine in the republic.
