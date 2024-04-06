11:31
USD 89.34
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

Hospitals and polyclinics receive digital X-ray fluorography machines

Health care organizations have been supplied with 20 digital X-ray fluorography machines. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that the new digital devices facilitate the work of medical workers, and good conditions are created for patients.

«Many healthcare organizations have experienced problems with film for analog fluorography devices. To solve the problem, 20 devices were purchased directly from manufacturers through Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise. Of the 200 million soms allocated for the purchase, we were able to save 71 million, which will be spent on other needs of healthcare organizations. Now every Family Medicine Center in Bishkek has conditions for fluorographic examinations,» he said.

Digital X-ray fluorography machines have been installed in the Family Medicine Centers No. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 in the capital. The digital X-ray fluorography machines are being delivered and installed in Family Medicine Centers No. 2, 6 in Bishkek, the General Medical Practice Center of Moskovsky district of Chui region, the Osh Family Medicine Center, the Ak-Talaa General Medical Practice Center, the Naryn Regional Family Medicine Center and the General Medical Practice Center of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.
link: https://24.kg/english/290948/
views: 115
Print
Related
In vitro fertilization to be performed in Kyrgyzstan
International Medical Congress of SCO countries held in Bishkek
Modern equipment handed over to National Cardiology Center in Bishkek
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya signs cooperation agreement with Chinese corporation
President checks work of mobile clinic in Sokuluk district
SCNS: Prices for CT examinations in private medical institutions reduced
Kyrgyzstan to host International Forum on Investments in Healthcare
Turkey ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in establishing Liver Transplantation Center
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan
Children's Medical Center planned to be built on the basis of KRSU in Bishkek
Popular
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos
Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution
Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26 Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26
6 April, Saturday
10:14
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Ka...
10:02
Hospitals and polyclinics receive digital X-ray fluorography machines
09:49
Kamchybek Tashiev: 33 SCNS employees were fired for violation of laws
09:36
Temirov Live case: Arrest of Saipidin Sultanaliev extended until May 12
09:28
Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS employee extorting money from entrepreneurs detained
5 April, Friday
17:47
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online
17:36
Many corrupt officials will be behind bars by the end of the year – Tashiev
17:25
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers property worth $60 million to state
17:04
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved