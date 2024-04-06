Hospitals and polyclinics receive digital X-ray fluorography machines

Health care organizations have been supplied with 20 digital X-ray fluorography machines. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that the new digital devices facilitate the work of medical workers, and good conditions are created for patients.

«Many healthcare organizations have experienced problems with film for analog fluorography devices. To solve the problem, 20 devices were purchased directly from manufacturers through Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise. Of the 200 million soms allocated for the purchase, we were able to save 71 million, which will be spent on other needs of healthcare organizations. Now every Family Medicine Center in Bishkek has conditions for fluorographic examinations,» he said.

Digital X-ray fluorography machines have been installed in the Family Medicine Centers No. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 in the capital. The digital X-ray fluorography machines are being delivered and installed in Family Medicine Centers No. 2, 6 in Bishkek, the General Medical Practice Center of Moskovsky district of Chui region, the Osh Family Medicine Center, the Ak-Talaa General Medical Practice Center, the Naryn Regional Family Medicine Center and the General Medical Practice Center of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.