Kyrgyzfarmatsiya signs cooperation agreement with Chinese corporation

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, as part of his working trip to China, visited the large pharmaceutical corporation CSPC, which is engaged in the development and production of medicines and active substances in Shijiazhuang. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement on cooperation in the field of pharmacy was signed between Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise and CSPC Corporation — the purchase of medicines and medical products, as well as the construction of a site for production of medicines in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The ministry said that CSPC Corporation is one of the leading pharmaceutical enterprises in China. Includes five business sectors: innovative medicines, antineoplastic drugs, pharmaceutical raw materials, finished pharmaceutical products and trade in pharmaceutical drugs. The corporation’s products mainly cover seven series and about 1,000 product ranges, including antibiotics, vitamins, drugs for the cardiovascular system, antipyretics and analgesics, for the digestive system, antitumor drugs and finished drugs of traditional Chinese medicine. CSPC has more than 10 pharmaceutical production bases in China, and its products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions around the world.
