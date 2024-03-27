International Medical Congress of SCO countries held in Bishkek

«Development of the healthcare system is one of the priorities for our country, and the Cabinet of Ministers attaches special importance to its strategic development,» Chairman of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov said when opening the International Medical Congress of the SCO countries in Bishkek.

About 400 medical workers, including more than 100 foreign guests, academicians and world-famous scientists, take part in the Congress, dedicated to the memory of the outstanding scientist and clinician, academician, Hero of Socialist Labor Mirsaid Mirrakhimov.

«Today, Kyrgyzstan has the honor to become a pioneer in organizing and holding such a large-scale Congress with the participation of SCO member states. I believe that it will be the first step towards deepening medical cooperation between countries. Our cooperation is an important integration tool that contributes to the development of medical science and practice, improving the qualifications of medical specialists, as well as ensuring the availability and quality of medical services for all citizens,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers told about the ongoing reforms in the country’s healthcare sector.

Over the past three years, the volume of funding for the healthcare system has doubled: 19 billion soms were allocated in 2019, and 38 billion soms in 2023.

According to him, large-scale work is being carried out to update the material and technical base of medical institutions. Over the past two years, modern hospitals have been built and put into operation, such as an anti-tuberculosis hospital, a perinatal center, the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital and others.

«All seven regional hospitals are equipped with new MRT machines, and four computed tomography centers have been opened in the regions. Over two years, 335 new ambulances were purchased. Unfortunately, the number of citizens suffering from kidney failure increases every year. More than 2.2 billion soms are allocated from the state budget to provide assistance to hemodialysis patients. At the initiative of the head of state, kidney transplant operations began in Kyrgyzstan last year. $1 million has been allocated from the presidential fund for the purchase of special equipment. And this year, with the support of Turkish colleagues, we plan to begin liver transplant operations. Until this time, our citizens were forced to undergo such operations abroad, incurring enormous costs,» he said.

Currently, four large projects totaling $77 million are being implemented under the public investment program. Grant projects worth more than $116.5 million are also being implemented. The National Center for Cardiology and Therapy is implementing the Emergency Cardiology program based on a full-cycle model for providing emergency high-tech care to patients with acute myocardial infarction. New premium angiographic equipment Azurion 7 was installed, the total cost of which was more than $1.5 million. With the support and participation of leading specialists from China, Russia and Kazakhstan, it is planned to conduct unique endovascular interventions for severe diseases of the cardiovascular system. Currently, the digitalization sector of medicine is developing rapidly, including the active introduction of artificial intelligence.