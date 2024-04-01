16:56
In vitro fertilization to be performed in Kyrgyzstan

«The Kyrgyz Scientific Center for Human Reproduction does not perform in vitro fertilization,» deputy Aisara Abdibaeva said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to her, citizens are forced to travel abroad for this procedure.

«Why do we need the center then? It simply functions as a maternity hospital,» the deputy said.

The head of the Ministry of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, responded that in vitro fertilization requires a lot of money. «We are negotiating with Japan on this issue. It requires a lot of funds. This year, equipment will be delivered through the PPP. We will perform it ourselves,» he noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/290420/
views: 136
