Ultrasound machine with built-in artificial intelligence installed in At-Bashi

The At-Bashi General Medical Practice Center conducts high-precision examinations of internal organs, diagnosis of diseases and injuries, as well as monitoring of pregnancy using an ultra-modern ultrasound machine with built-in artificial intelligence. The press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund reported.

The equipment, for which the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund allocated 4,500 million soms, allows doctors to carry out more accurate and reliable diagnostic procedures thanks to high image resolution and intelligent data processing.

«The latest generation ultrasound machine, equipped with artificial intelligence, provides ample opportunities for conducting research in various fields of medicine, such as prenatal detection of congenital defects in the fetus, anomalies diagnosed at birth, gynecology, urology, cardiology, angiology and others. It has high image quality and ease of use. Various functions help improve the diagnostic process by automatically performing measurements, calculations and classification of changes, which significantly reduces examination time and increases diagnostic accuracy. To conduct high-quality research, it is necessary to keep up with the times, so I try to improve my skills by learning online from leading international specialists in the field of ultrasound diagnostics,» an ultrasound doctor Ilim Beishenaliev told.

The director of the General Medical Practice Center, Azim Azhibek uulu, noted that the center serves about 48,000 residents of the district.