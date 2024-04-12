11:57
USD 89.12
EUR 95.72
RUB 0.95
English

Ultrasound machine with built-in artificial intelligence installed in At-Bashi

The At-Bashi General Medical Practice Center conducts high-precision examinations of internal organs, diagnosis of diseases and injuries, as well as monitoring of pregnancy using an ultra-modern ultrasound machine with built-in artificial intelligence. The press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund reported.

The equipment, for which the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund allocated 4,500 million soms, allows doctors to carry out more accurate and reliable diagnostic procedures thanks to high image resolution and intelligent data processing.

«The latest generation ultrasound machine, equipped with artificial intelligence, provides ample opportunities for conducting research in various fields of medicine, such as prenatal detection of congenital defects in the fetus, anomalies diagnosed at birth, gynecology, urology, cardiology, angiology and others. It has high image quality and ease of use. Various functions help improve the diagnostic process by automatically performing measurements, calculations and classification of changes, which significantly reduces examination time and increases diagnostic accuracy. To conduct high-quality research, it is necessary to keep up with the times, so I try to improve my skills by learning online from leading international specialists in the field of ultrasound diagnostics,» an ultrasound doctor Ilim Beishenaliev told.

The director of the General Medical Practice Center, Azim Azhibek uulu, noted that the center serves about 48,000 residents of the district.
link: https://24.kg/english/291334/
views: 178
Print
Related
Health Minister tells when problem with medicines in Kyrgyzstan to be solved
Hospitals and polyclinics receive digital X-ray fluorography machines
In vitro fertilization to be performed in Kyrgyzstan
International Medical Congress of SCO countries held in Bishkek
Modern equipment handed over to National Cardiology Center in Bishkek
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya signs cooperation agreement with Chinese corporation
President checks work of mobile clinic in Sokuluk district
SCNS: Prices for CT examinations in private medical institutions reduced
Kyrgyzstan to host International Forum on Investments in Healthcare
Turkey ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in establishing Liver Transplantation Center
Popular
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy
ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion
12 April, Friday
11:20
Cessation of Mir cards servicing: Counter-sanctions possible as extreme measures Cessation of Mir cards servicing: Counter-sanctions pos...
10:58
Kyrgyz swimmer Denis Petrashov wins gold medal at USA tournament
10:47
Police illegally search apartment of Advisor to Kyrgyz Ambassador in Moscow
10:32
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Jalal-Abad region
10:29
Akylbek Japarov: We are not afraid of sanctions