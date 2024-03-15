12:52
Mayil Aliyaskarov resigns from post of Deputy Minister of Agriculture

Mayil Aliyaskarov was relieved of his post of Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

The order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Mayil Aliyaskarov was appointed to the post in August 2023. He worked in the field of agriculture since 2006. In 2021, he was the head of Panfilov district state administration of Chui region.

Ainura Tuibaeva was also relieved of her post of Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Digital Development. Murat Ramatov was relieved of the post of First Deputy Minister.
