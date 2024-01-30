11:55
Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov dismissed from post of TSUM’s head

The Board of Directors of TSUM-Holding OJSC terminated the powers of the company’s General Director Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov. The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange reported.

It is not reported who was appointed to the vacant position.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan considers Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov to be an affiliate of Anvar Gabbazov. The latter is accused of financing the organized crime group of a crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev. He was charged in absentia with financing organized groups and criminal communities and money laundering. Anvar Gabbazov was put on the international wanted list. However, the TSUM administration stated that he is not the owner of the company.
views: 61
