Nurdoolot Bazarbaev relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Labor

Nurdoolot Bazarbaev has been relieved of his post of First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Nurdoolot Bazarbaev was appointed to the post of first deputy head of the Ministry of Labor in September 2023.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Parliament, deputy Marlen Mamataliev demanded to reprimand Nurdoolot Bazarbaev.

«The deputy minister sent a letter addressed to the speaker. He says that three deputies are not preparing some bill. Firstly, let the minister himself write letters to the speaker. Secondly, who is he to interfere in our activities? I think he should definitely be held accountable and reprimanded. He says that we have no rights,» he said.