Almazbek Osmonov was relieved of his post as head of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The official was dismissed with the wording «due to loss of trust.»

Ermekbai Omoshev, who was previously head of Kochkor district of Naryn region, was appointed to the vacant position.