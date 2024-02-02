12:09
Younger brother of Raiymbek Matraimov resigns as deputy head of Oshgaz

Tilek Matraimov left the post of deputy director of Oshgaz enterprise. The company’s employees confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Matraimov has not come to work since going on vacation.

Tilek Matraimov was appointed deputy director of Oshgaz in March 2022.

Before that, he served as the head of Kara-Suu district of Osh region. He resigned after the October events. On October 9, 2021, Tilek Matraimov was detained on suspicion of illegally crossing the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. A criminal case was opened against him. The Osh City Court fined him 220,000 soms and placed under house arrest.

Tilek Matraimov is the younger brother of the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov.
