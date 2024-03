Kanybek Osmonaliev has been relieved of his post as Chairman of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy due to his appointment to another position. The press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Kanybek Osmonaliev was appointed to the post of Chairman of the National Commission on May 12, 2022. He was replaced by Melis Murataliev. The order was signed by the head of state.