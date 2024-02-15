09:04, 15 February 2024, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Baktygul OSMONALIEVA
Emilbek Abdykadyrov relieved of post as Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul
09:04, 15 February 2024, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Baktygul OSMONALIEVA
The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree according to which Emilbek Abdykadyrov was relieved of his post of Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region.
The official worked in this post for three months. The reasons for the resignation are not reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/286765/
views: 169