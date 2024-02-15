11:52
USD 89.43
EUR 95.71
RUB 0.98
English

Emilbek Abdykadyrov relieved of post as Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree according to which Emilbek Abdykadyrov was relieved of his post of Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region.

The official worked in this post for three months. The reasons for the resignation are not reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/286765/
views: 169
Print
Related
Younger brother of Raiymbek Matraimov resigns as deputy head of Oshgaz
Bolushbek Abdyzhaparov dismissed from post of TSUM’s head
Timur Abdizhalil relieved of post of Consul General in Dubai
Deputy Director of State Property Management Agency removed from post
President dismisses head of State Property Management Agency
Director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya and head of Medicines Department dismissed
Kanat Sagynbaev relieved of his post in Presidential Executive Office
Askarbek Dzhanybekov dismissed from post of Minister of Agriculture
Kanatbek Aziz relieved of his post as director of NISS
58 employees fired from Customs Service in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024 Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
15 February, Thursday
11:46
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows new banknotes of 20, 50, 100 soms National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows new banknotes of 20,...
11:32
President addresses citizens on anniversary of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
11:11
SCNS officers seal house of wanted Raiymbek Matraimov in Osh
10:59
Labour Ministry tells how migrants can obtain digital OMI certificate in Russia
10:45
24.kg office sealed for a month, lawyer explains why this is illegal