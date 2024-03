Zhanyl Alybaeva was relieved of her post as Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Zhanyl Alybaeva has worked in the ministry since October 17, 2021. She was in charge of such issues as family and child support, gender policy, state social support, provision of social services to people with disabilities and senior citizens.